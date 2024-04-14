Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $465.45 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

