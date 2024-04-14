Graypoint LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.58 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

