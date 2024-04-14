Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $56,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock worth $7,326,307 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.6 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $135.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.67.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

