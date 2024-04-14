Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $81,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FELG opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $29.93.

