Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

