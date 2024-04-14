MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 33.7% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $58.69 or 0.00091082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $308.17 million and approximately $74.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,250.44 or 0.99705955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 58.7667883 USD and is down -12.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 236 active market(s) with $72,556,413.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

