LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $38,322.20 and $74.30 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

