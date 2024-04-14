YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VXUS stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.