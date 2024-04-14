YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
VXUS stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
