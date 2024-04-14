Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
