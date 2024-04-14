Graypoint LLC Acquires 526 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,029,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,270,000 after acquiring an additional 133,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

Shares of CME stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

