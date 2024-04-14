Graypoint LLC Invests $572,000 in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 1.39% of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $470,000.

BITX opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $59.74.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

