Graypoint LLC Purchases 2,282 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 167,667 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $64.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.