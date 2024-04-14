Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $957.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $940.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $482.74 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

