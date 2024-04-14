Graypoint LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after buying an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $349.84 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.49 and its 200-day moving average is $313.56. The company has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

