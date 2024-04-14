Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,842 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $282.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

