AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $989,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

MCHI stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

