AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 8,800 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for about 1.7% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at about $262,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $27.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last 90 days.

