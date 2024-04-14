Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $125.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

