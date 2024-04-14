Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $234.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.