YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $360,000 Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

