YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bislett Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,217,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.9 %

LBRDA stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

