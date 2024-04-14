YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,960 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $384.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

