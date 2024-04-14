2,412 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Acquired by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

VIOV opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

