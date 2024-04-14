3,828 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average is $189.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

