Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47,091 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

