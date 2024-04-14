Saxony Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90,429 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

