Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $172,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 95,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.