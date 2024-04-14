Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 540 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.