Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

