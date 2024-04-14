Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

FINX opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

