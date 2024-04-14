Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 52,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

