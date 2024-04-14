SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,536 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

