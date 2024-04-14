Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

