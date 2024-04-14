First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.37 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.