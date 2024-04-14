Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $811,000 Stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The India Fund worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

IFN stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.