ORG Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,555,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

