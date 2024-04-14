CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 788,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

CBIZ Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

