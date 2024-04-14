First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
HISF stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.