First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HISF stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

