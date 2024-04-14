Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Increases By 60.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 599,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of ELP opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

