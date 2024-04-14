MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Up 57.0% in March

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 41.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of HOLO stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.