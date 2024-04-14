Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

