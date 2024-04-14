Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 518.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $134.02 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

