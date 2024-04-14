Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

