Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,556,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.76 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

