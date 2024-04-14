Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 817,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,089,000 after buying an additional 136,412 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.