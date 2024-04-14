Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.