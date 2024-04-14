Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $139.04.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

