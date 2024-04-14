Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,689 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

