DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUZF stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $5.74.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
