Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rises By 38.1%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $105.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $88.98 and a 1-year high of $109.20.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.5551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

